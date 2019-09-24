Bears' David Montgomery: Tops 80 scrimmage yards
Montgomery rushed 13 times for 67 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Monday night's 31-15 win over the Redskins.
Montgomery was corralled fairly well prior to breaking off a 25-yard run during the fourth quarter. That carry, which marked the rookie's longest through three games, helped Montgomery post his best yardage total to date. With added value from three receptions as well, it was a decent night for Montgomery, even though the Bears passing for two touchdowns inside the three-yard line robbed him of a couple potential scoring opportunities from in close.
