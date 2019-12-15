Bears' David Montgomery: Unproductive on 15 touches

Montgomery rushed 14 times for 39 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Despite facing a Green Bay defense that struggled most of the year to stop the run, Montgomery was unable to break a run of longer than eight yards, and once the Bears fell behind by double digits early in the third quarter, he lost significant playing time to Tarik Cohen. After touching the ball at least 15 times in each of his last eight games while posting inconsistent production, he'll be a volume-based fantasy option in Week 16 at home against the Chiefs.