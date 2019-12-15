Bears' David Montgomery: Unproductive on 15 touches
Montgomery rushed 14 times for 39 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Despite facing a Green Bay defense that struggled most of the year to stop the run, Montgomery was unable to break a run of longer than eight yards, and once the Bears fell behind by double digits early in the third quarter, he lost significant playing time to Tarik Cohen. After touching the ball at least 15 times in each of his last eight games while posting inconsistent production, he'll be a volume-based fantasy option in Week 16 at home against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Plays workhorse role in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Compiles 87 total yards, TD in win•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Does little with 15 touches•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Available Week 11•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Headed for game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...