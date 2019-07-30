Bears' David Montgomery: Viewed as whole package
Matt Nagy has been impressed by Montgomery's hands, route-running and ability to make defenders miss, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nagy went on to explain that Montgomery extends runs with power, and his peripheral vision gives him a feel for when the next defender is coming, which helps him make defenders miss. In addition, the coach used the word 'savvy' when describing the rookie's route-running, and when these elements are put together, it's clear why the Bears felt the need to trade up to acquire him in the draft. For Nagy's offense it's important to have a player like Montgomery in the backfield because defenses won't be keyed in as to whether a play is a run or a pass when he's on the field. Even though Tarik Cohen is certain to have a big role in the offense, and Mike Davis is around to pitch in, expect Montgomery to see the bulk of the carries while also seeing work in the passing game. However, the fantasy community is already expecting big things from the rookie, as his ADP has him being taken in the top-24 running backs, so fantasy managers will need to make a significant investment to acquire him.
