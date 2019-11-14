Bears' David Montgomery: Week 11 status in question
Coach Matt Nagy said that Montgomery "lightly" rolled an ankle during Wednesday's practice, leaving the running back's availability uncertain for this weekend's game against the Rams, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nagy's comments provide an explanation for why Montgomery was surprisingly listed as a limited participant Wednesday in the Bears' first practice of the week. It's uncertain whether the rookie will be able to resume practicing Thursday and/or Friday, but his ability to bounce back from the ankle sprain over the next couple of days will likely have significant sway on his status for the weekend. If Montgomery -- who has played at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks while garnering 17-plus touches on every occasion -- is limited or sidelined against the Rams, Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall would be in store for heightened roles in the backfield.
