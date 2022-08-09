Moore was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower body injury during 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Moore reportedly displayed difficulty putting weight on his right leg. The timing of Moore's injury, especially if it is ultimately deemed significant, is brutal for Chicago's already-thin wide receiver corps. N'Keal Harry is believed to be nursing a high-ankle sprain, while Velus Jones (undisclosed) and Byron Pringle (quadriceps) have also sat out recent practices. As Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs approaches, the top healthy options behind Darnell Mooney may be Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.