Moore signed with the Bears on Tuesday.
Moore will join Chicago after previously participating in the team's voluntary minicamp as a tryout player this past week. The 2017 seventh-round pick appeared in three total games while playing with the Broncos and Packers in 2021 and is coming off his first season without recording a reception since his rookie campaign. These poor results may be somewhat of an outlier for Moore however, as the wideout hauled in 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over 46 games with the Seahawks from 2018 to 2020 and will look to regain this level of production with Bears' second-year quarterback Justin Fields.