Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports.

After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.