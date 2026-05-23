Bears' Dayo Odeyingbo: Back in the mix for training camp

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen noted that Odeyingbo (Achilles) will "definitely be in the mix" at defensive end when the Bears get to training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Odeyingbo was limited to eight games during the 2025 regular season after sustaining a torn Achilles Nov. 2. It remains to be seen if the 2021 second-rounder, who signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears March 2025, is limited at the start of training camp, but barring any setbacks, the 26-year-old should be able to reclaim his key role along Chicago's defensive line ahead of Week 1. Prior to his injury, Odeyingbo had recorded 21 tackles and a sack. The Vanderbilt product's career high in sacks came in 2023, when he recorded eight sacks in 17 regular-season contests with the Colts.