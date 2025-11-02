Bears' Dayo Odeyingbo: Exits with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Odeyingbo is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Lions due to an ankle injury.
Odeyingbo hopped to the medical tent in the fourth quarter and was subsequently deemed doubtful to return. If he's done for the day, he'll finish with one tackle and a quarterback hit.
