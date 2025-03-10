Odeyingbo is in line to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Odeyingbo will depart Indianapolis after four seasons with the Colts. In 2024, the Vanderbilt product recorded 31 combined tackles, including his lowest sack total since rookie season with 3.0. He'll figure to be a prominent piece on the Bears' defensive line in 2025.
