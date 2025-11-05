The Bears placed Odeyingbo (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Odeyingbo sustained an Achilles injury during the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday. The injury is severe enough for the 2021 second-rounder to be sidelined for the rest of the season, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the 2026 campaign. With Odeyingbo done for the year, the Bears solidified their depth on the defensive line by acquiring Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick via trade from the Browns on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.