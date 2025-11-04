Odeyingbo will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury he sustained during the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Odeyingbo left midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game due to what was originally reported as an ankle injury. However, further tests have a revealed an Achilles injury that will sideline the 2021 second-rounder for the rest of the season, and he'll finish with 21 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across eight regular-season games. With Odeyingbo done for the year, Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy are slated to see more snaps at defensive end.