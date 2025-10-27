Bears' Dayo Odeyingbo: Posts eight tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Odeyingbo registered eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, in the Bears' 30-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Odeyingbo had 12 tackles in six games before breaking out against the Ravens. This looks like an anomaly performance, and the defensive end remains a low-floor IDP.
