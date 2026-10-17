Odeyingbo (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters earlier in the week that Odeyingbo was considered a long shot to play in Week 6 after the sixth-year pro picked up a quad injury against the Packers in Week 5. Odeyingbo's next chance to play is Week 7 against the Patriots, although that game takes place on Thursday Night Football, so he won't have the normal full week to progress in his recovery. Daniel Hardy and James Lynch are both candidates to start opposite Austin Booker at defensive end for as long as Odeyingbo is sidelined.