Newsome could contribute as a return specialist and receiver if he can earn a roster spot, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

The Bears appear to have four roster locks at wide receiver- Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown. Newsome, who was the Bears' sixth-round draft choice last year, appeared in just three games, seeing 98 offensive and 19 special-teams snaps. He'll be competing with N'Keal Harry (ankle), Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis for two roster spots. If he makes the team, he'll likely need other receivers to miss time to have weekly fantasy value.