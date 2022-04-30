Newsome now faces a tougher battle for snaps after the Bears drafted Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Newsome played in just three games, catching two passes for 23 yards. With the team looking to add speed to the receiver group, they added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency along with Jones in the draft. Newsome will likely need to have an impressive training camp in order to earn significant snaps in the regular season.