Newsome caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and had one carry for 13 yards in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Satruday.
Newsome scored in the second half when the Bears were playing their reserves. He'll be continuing to battle for a depth role in Chicago's wide receiver group over the next two preseason games.
