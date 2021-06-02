Newsome broke his collarbone during Tuesday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It's reportedly a "clean" break, which means the rookie sixth-round pick has an eight-week recovery estimate. Newsome suffered the injury ten and a half weeks before the Bears' first preseason game, so it's possible this doesn't have much impact on his bid to earn a roster spot and role. He caught 188 passes for 2,435 yards and 18 TDs as a four-year contributor at UNC, peaking in 2019 with a 72/1,018/10 receiving line in 12 games.