The Bears selected Newsome in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

Newsome's greatest strengths are his route-running chops and YAC abilities, but he'll need to improve his hands and play speed in order to really push for opportunities in Chicago. His best fit on offense is in the slot, where he started four seasons at North Carolina, and his most realistic path to contributing could be as a punt returner.