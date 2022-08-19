Newsome recorded a 14-yard reception in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.
Newsome was on the field as soon as the second drive, which was after the Bears' starters were removed from the contest. He played well into the third quarter, but with the Chicago passing attack having limited success, there wasn't much production to go around. Newsome also returned a pair of punts that netted just eight yards. He's competing for a depth role, as it may be an uphill battle for him to move into the top-three on the depth chart.