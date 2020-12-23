site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' DeAndre Carter: Back from COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2020
Carter was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Carter will return to the lineup in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He's not expected to play much on offense, but he should be the
Bears' primary punt returner. The 27-year-old has averaged 8.7 yards per punt return this season. More News
