The Bears claimed Carter off waivers Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Carter was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, and he didn't have to wait long to find a new team. The Sacramento State product has been effective in the return game this season, averaging 8.7 yards on 11 punt returns and 20.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns with the Texans. Since Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Falcons, the team have used three different punt return men, so Carter could slot into that role as early as Week 12 with the Bears on their bye week.