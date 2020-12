Carter was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carter joined the Bears on Nov. 18, and he has so far made two appearances for his new team after suiting up nine times as a member of the Texans between Weeks 1 and 10. The 27-year-old has been assisting on punt returns while contributing a minor offensive role this season, but he'll remain unavailable for the immediate future upon posting a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning.