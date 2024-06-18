The Bears signed Carter to a one-year contract Tuesday.
Carter suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Raiders in 2023 and racked up 494 return yards in that span. He also contributed four catches for 39 yards and three carries for 17 yards. The 31-year-old veteran now stands to compete for a similar role in the return game with Chicago.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Totals 494 return yards in 2023•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Gets two snaps on offense Week 14•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Racks up 74 return yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Makes 16-yard grab on SNF•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Targeted once in loss•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Carter: Healthy for Week 2 unlike Meyers•