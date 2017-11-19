Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Active Sunday
Houston-Carson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Houston-Carson missed some practice time due to illness but was able to participate in limited fashion on Friday. He has played exclusively special teams to this point and shouldn't be expected to have any role on the defense.
More News
