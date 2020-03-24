Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Back with Bears
Houston-Carson has re-signed with the Bears, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
The 2016 sixth-rounder will thus reprise his reserve safety/special teams role with the Bears in 2020. The 26-year-old logged six tackles with the team this past season, numbers that keep the 6-0, 202-pounder off the IDP radar.
