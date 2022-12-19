Houston-Carson picked off a pass and recorded five tackles in the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Since taking over the starting safety role in Week 12, Houston-Carson is averaging six tackles to go along with an interception. He should remain a high-floor IDP option in the fantasy playoffs.
