Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Given questionable tag
Houston-Carson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Houston-Carson popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a back injury only to log the same activity level Friday. His potential absence could mean added reps for Deiondre' Hall on Sunday.
