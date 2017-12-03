Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Inactive Week 13
Houston-Carson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Houston-Carson was primarily a special teams player, but he won't be available as a safety depth option Sunday. If he was going to see snaps on defense, Week 13 would have been his opportunity, as fellow safeties Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Deon Bush (ankle) are on the inactive list as well.
