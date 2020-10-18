Houston-Carson picked off a pass while adding one tackle in Chicago's 23-16 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Despite his big play, Houston-Carson has just three tackles on the season and doesn't have enough of a role to be considered a reliable IDP option.
