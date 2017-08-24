Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Leaves practice
Houston-Carson left Thursday's practice with back spasms, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
There has been no word on the severity of the back spasms, but the injury at least puts Houston-Carson's status for Sunday's preseason game against Tennessee in doubt. The 24-year-old played in eight games for the Bears in 2016, recording two tackles.
