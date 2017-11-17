Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Nursing illness
Houston-Carson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Houston-Carson was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, which is a good sign for his Sunday availability. However, he's strictly deployed in special teams situations and shouldn't be considered an IDP asset for the time being.
