Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Plays 17 defensive snaps in 2017
Houston-Carson collected 10 tackles over 11 games during the 2017 season.
Houston-Carson, a backup free safety, has played just 25 snaps over the first two years of his career while primarily playing on special teams. He'll be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, and if he remains in Chicago, he'll likely continue to see limited snaps on defense.
