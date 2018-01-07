Houston-Carson collected 10 tackles over 11 games during the 2017 season.

Houston-Carson, a backup free safety, has played just 25 snaps over the first two years of his career while primarily playing on special teams. He'll be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, and if he remains in Chicago, he'll likely continue to see limited snaps on defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories