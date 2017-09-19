Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Promoted to active roster
Houston-Carson was promoted to the Bears' active roster Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With the Bears dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, the team will bring in Houston-Carson for some added depth. He's not expected to play a major role during his time on the 53-man roster.
