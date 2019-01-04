Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Questionable for Sunday
Houston-Carson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Houston-Carson did not practice Friday due to a ribs injury, and appears to be in legitimate danger of missing Chicago's playoff debut. The third-year pro plays the majority of his snaps on special teams, so his tentative absence wouldn't have a large impact on the Bears' vaunted defense.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Sidelined with broken arm•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Plays 17 defensive snaps in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...