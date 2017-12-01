Houston-Carson (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Houston-Carson has the most upside on special teams, but with Adrian Amos (hamstring) doubtful for Sunday, he could be in for some defensive snaps Sunday. The second-year pro likely won't have enough snaps to vault him into fantasy relevance.

