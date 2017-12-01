Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Questionable for Sunday
Houston-Carson (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Houston-Carson has the most upside on special teams, but with Adrian Amos (hamstring) doubtful for Sunday, he could be in for some defensive snaps Sunday. The second-year pro likely won't have enough snaps to vault him into fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Active Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Nursing illness•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Leaves practice•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Not listed on injury report•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...