Houston-Carson (concussion) re-signed with the Bears on Thursday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Houston-Carson, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick, has played with Chicago for the past five seasons. During his last campaign, the safety appeared in all 16 games and played a career-high 90 snaps on defense. The 27-year-old also managed to record career-highs in tackles (15), interceptions (one) and pass breakups (three) during his 2020 season. Houston-Carson will likely continue to contribute on special teams and aim to compete for a larger safety role in 2021.