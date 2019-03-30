Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Re-signs with Bears
Houston-Carson re-signed with the Bears on a one-year deal Friday.
Houston-Carson has accumulated 22 tackles (18 solo) across 32 games during his three years in Chicago. He has primarily been a special teamer for the Bears, while also providing safety depth. He projects to hold on to the same role should he ultimately earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
