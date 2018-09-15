Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Ruled out for Week 2
Houston-Carson (forearm) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Houston-Carson continues to recover from a broken arm sustained in the preseason. A timetable for Houston-Carson's return still has yet to be given, but the depth safety is expected to remain sidelined for multiple weeks.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Sidelined with broken arm•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Plays 17 defensive snaps in 2017•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Will play Week 17•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Given questionable tag•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Will play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...