Houston-Carson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury.

Houston-Carson was originally listed as doubtful despite not practicing this week, but he is not traveling with the team to Philadephia. The Bears defense will likely be unaffected as the 24-year-old has served as a special teams player this season.

