Houston-Carson posted eight tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 45 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble over 17 games played.

Once the Bears placed Eddie Jackson (foot) on injured reserve after Week 11, Houston-Carson took on a full-time role. As a starter, he averaged five tackles per game and was a solid IDP option. It's possible that his solid work down the stretch helps him gain a significant role on a team as he enters unrestricted free agency.