Houston-Carson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Bears will be down two safeties Sunday, as Houston-Carson is joined on the inactive list by Adrian Amos (hamstring). With those two out of commission, Deon Bush and Chris Prosinski are the top candidates to pick up snaps alongside starting free safety Eddie Jackson.

