Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Sidelined with broken arm
Houston-Carson broke his right arm during Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Houston-Carson was expected to begin the season as a key contributor on special teams. Per the report, Houston-Carson is likely to miss a sizable chunk of the regular season. It's unsure how the injury will impact his worth moving forward or whether he'll regain a spot on special teams once back at full health.
