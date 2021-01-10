Houston-Carson (concussion) will not return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Saints, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Houston-Carson and fellow depth safety Sherrick McManis (hamstring) will both be unavailable for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Both McManis and Houston-Carson are regular contributors on special teams.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Intercepts first pass of season•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Back with Bears•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Re-signs with Bears•
-
Deandre Houston-Carson: Non-tendered by Chicago•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Totals 10 tackles in 2018•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Will play Sunday•