Houston-Carson notched nine tackles in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
After not having more than two tackles in any game and posting a total of eight tackles on the season, Houston-Carson was pressed into duty when Eddie Jackson (foot) left the game with an injury. If Jackson is forced to miss time, Houston-Carson could be considered as an IDP streaming option.
