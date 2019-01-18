Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Totals 10 tackles in 2018
Houston-Carson had 10 tackles (eight solo) in 13 games with the Bears in 2018.
Houston-Carson was again heavily relied upon on special teams for the Bears, as he reached double-digit defensive snaps in only two games. The 25-year-old is a restricted free agent but the Bears are likely to offer him a tender given his heavy usage on special teams.
