Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Will play Saturday
The Bears have listed Houston-Carson (ankle) as active for Saturday's divisional game versus the Bears.
Houston-Carson will return from a three-game absence Saturday. He will presumably back up Eddie Jackson at free safety.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Sidelined in Week 14•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Inactive Week 13•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Active Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Nursing illness•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.