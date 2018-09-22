Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Won't play Sunday
Houston-Carson (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Houston-Carson managed to log limited participations in practice throughout the week, but will nonetheless remain sidelined for his third straight game while recovering from a broken arm. Until Houston-Carson recovers, Chicago will go without any notable depth behind starting strong safety Adrian Amos.
