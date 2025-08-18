Hankins (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hankins was in concussion protocol earlier in August but had cleared it and started Sunday's preseason tilt, as the Bears opted not to play D'Andre Swift while Roschon Johnson (foot), Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) and Travis Homer (calf) are unavailable. Ian Wheeler and Brittain Brown are Chicago's remaining options at running back. Hankins had three carries for 10 yards and failed to catch his only target prior to limping off the field.