Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Appears in two games
Hall played one defensive snap during the 2017 season.
Hall was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before the regular season began and was activated in Week 13, but he only played two snaps on the season as the third-string free safety. He's signed through 2019 and he'll likely continue to serve as a backup, significantly limiting his IDP value.
